IPOH, Jan 13 — The man detained in Shah Alam yesterday for suspected arson at the residence of Beruas Member of Parliament, Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, is not a member of any political party, said Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

“Not a political party member. We are still investigating the motive,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Mohd Yusri also said police have not yet obtained the results of the urine sample taken from the man, who is in his 30s.

Yesterday, Mohd Yusri said in a statement the man was arrested at 4am and would be remanded until Tuesday to assist in the investigation.

He said police seized two handphones from the suspect, adding that checks found that he did not have previous criminal records.

In the early morning incident on Wednesday, a Molotov cocktail was thrown onto the porch of Ngeh’s house, resulting in a fire that damaged three cars. — Bernama

