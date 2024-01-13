KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The police should investigate an alleged arson attack at Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham's Ayer Tawar house in Perak as an attempted murder case since it was done while he and his family were asleep, MP Ramkarpal Singh said today.

Ramkarpal said Ngeh was thankfully alerted of the arson attack by a couple who rang his house bell, and that he was then able to bring himself and his family to safety.

But Ramkarpal highlighted the time of the attack: "The fact that the act was carried out in the wee hours of the morning indicates a strong possibility that the perpetrator(s) had the intention to inflict more harm than what occurred.”

While Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri yesterday said the arson case was being investigated under the Penal Code's Section 435 and that a man was arrested yesterday and remanded for investigations, Ramkarpal said the investigation should also cover other possible offences under Malaysian laws.

Advertisement

“With respect, it is obvious that the matter should be investigated from all angles given the circumstances, including for attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code since the perpetrator(s) chose to commit the offence at a time when the victims were asleep and helpless. As such, the intention to cause death cannot be ruled out.

“Furthermore, the investigations into this matter must also include the causes behind this tragic incident, including whether the perpetrator(s) were induced and/or incited to commit the offence as a result of statements made by irresponsible parties in which case, those parties can be prosecuted under Section 505 of the Penal Code,” the Bukit Gelugor MP said in his statement.

“The prompt action of the police in investigating the matter is very much welcomed and it is hoped that the culprits will be brought to justice soonest," he said.

Advertisement

Section 435 covers the offence of mischief by fire or explosive substances with the intent to cause or knowing that it will likely cause damage to any property worth RM50 or more, and is punishable upon conviction with a maximum 14-year jail term and a fine.

Section 307 covers the offence of attempt to murder which is punishable by up to 10 years' jail and a fine, and there would be up to 20 years' jail if such attempt causes hurt to any person.

Section 505 covers the offence of making, publishing or circulating any statement that is conducive to public mischief, such as statements intended to incite or which is likely to incite to any class or community of persons to commit offences against any other class or community of persons. This is punishable with up to two years' jail or fine or both.

On January 10, three cars parked in the porch of Ngeh's house were damaged after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the house compound, with the Fire and Rescue Department saying that the incident happened at around 3am.

The damage was to a Mercedes E300 with 80 per cent of the vehicle damaged, while a Honda CRV and a Toyota Hilux both had about five per cent damage, and the porch ceiling and garage roof had about 10 per cent damage.

Ngeh later said he forgives the perpetrators and encouraged them to turn over a new leaf.