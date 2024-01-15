MELAKA, Jan 15 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has been called to establish three more new rehabilitation centres within the next five years, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said this is because there is only one rehabilitation centre operating at the moment which is the Tun Abdul Razak Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre in Ayer Keroh here, while in Ipoh, Perak it will operate this year and in Terengganu it is under construction.

“I also want to see three new rehabilitation centres including in Sabah and Sarawak within five years. We want to see Socso expand this service (nationwide).

“Socso not only provides protection in the form of compensation but comprehensive protection including rehabilitation,” he told reporters after visiting the Tun Abdul Razak Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre in Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, State Exco for Health, Human Resources and Unity Ngwee Hee Sem and Socso group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Steven said since the Tun Abdul Razak Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre in 2014, it has provided services to more than 15,000 Socso contributors and non-contributors to undergo rehabilitation after being involved in an accident or illness while on duty.

He said of that number, about 70 per cent managed to return to work after undergoing intensive rehabilitation treatment at the rehabilitation centre involved.

He said the rehabilitation centre also accepts foreign patients to undergo treatment at the facility due to the attractive facilities it offers. — Bernama