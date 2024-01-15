KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Former chief justice (CJ) Tun Md Raus Sharif will be accepted as an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya on Wednesday (January 17).

The law firm, Messrs Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak, in a statement today, said the proceedings for the admission of advocates and solicitors, known as the ‘long call’ ceremony, would take place in front of High Court Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at 9.30am.

“At the ceremony, former Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin will help Tun Md Raus put on the robe,” it said.

Lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun will propose the admission of Md Raus as an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya.

Advertisement

Md Raus held the post of chief justice from April 2017 until he stepped down in July 2018.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Malaya in 1976 and held the post of Court of Appeal president from September 2011 to April 2017.

In 1994, Md Raus was appointed as Judicial Commissioner at the High Court here before being appointed as High Court Judge in 1996 and became Court of Appeal Judge in 2006. — Bernama

Advertisement