ALOR SETAR, Jan 14 — The Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) spent RM674,000 on the Solid Waste Management Project in the Keda Region (SPIKE) last year.

Keda chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom said the allocation involved the construction of rubbish houses, purchase of ‘roro’ (roll-on/roll-off) bins, as well as exposure and training for residents in 12 Desa Keda settlements.

He said the project in collaboration with Green Resources Sdn Bhd allowed the residents of Desa Keda settlements to manage solid waste more efficiently and safely.

“Keda takes responsibility for transforming Desa Keda settlements towards a global standard of cleanliness, so we have created special rubbish bins, a complete waste disposal house with roro bins. These are not ordinary bins; these roro bins are large bins that can be taken to disposal sites and brought back.

“We are collaborating with a subsidiary of E-Idaman (Green Resources Sdn Bhd) which can also look into the use of green technology in waste management,” he said after the launch of SPIKE at Desa Keda Seberang Paya Kerchut here, today.

Also present were Keda general manager Ismasuhaimi Shariff and corporate chief executive of Green Resources Sdn Bhd, Muhammad Syafiq Zuki.

Jamil Khir further estimated that more than 5,000 rural residents, especially in Desa Keda settlements, would benefit from the project, and he hoped to continue receiving full cooperation from the residents.

“They no longer need to dispose of waste everywhere, such as by the side of the house, in rivers, or have it piled up behind the house, because with the launch of SPIKE, they can dispose of waste in the provided waste disposal houses.

“The provision of roro bins at the rubbish house will also make solid waste management more efficient,” said Jamil Khir, who is aiming for up to 25 more Desa Keda settlements to be involved in the project.

Meanwhile, 4P Desa Keda Seberang Paya Kerchut chairman Che Mohd Desa Che Abu said the project was highly anticipated by residents who were tired of digging holes and having to burn their rubbish before.

“Before this, we just dug and buried the waste, going far to dispose of it was also a problem, but with SPIKE, it’s great, and we are grateful to Keda.

“Previously, if we wanted to dispose of waste (at the disposal site), it was about five kilometres away in Pekan Bukit Pinang, and now with this project, it makes it easier for the residents,” he said. — Bernama