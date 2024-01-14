JOHOR BARU, Jan 14 — A police station chief, who was accused of allegedly assaulting a member of the public recently, has been transferred to another department.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the measure was taken pending the results of an internal investigation.

“The station police chief has been transferred to another department at the Batu Pahat District Police Headquarters (IPD), while the investigation is being carried out. The (new) department does not require him to deal with the public,” he said when contacted by reporters, here today.

He said that appropriate action would be taken according to the law, once the investigation is completed.

On Friday, Kamarul Zaman was reported to have said that the police were investigating allegations that a police station chief had assaulted a member of the public, as seen in a video clip which went viral on social media.

The 37-second-long video showed a man, purportedly the police station chief, yelling and repeatedly slapping and pulling a man's hair in an undisclosed public place. — Bernama