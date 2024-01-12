JOHOR BARU, Jan 12 — Johor police are investigating allegations that a police station chief assaulted a member of the public, as seen in a video clip which went viral on social media, today.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that police detected the 37-second-long video on X at 3.11pm yesterday, which was uploaded by an account holder known as CEO of Expose @druglordfxdl.

He said that the post quoted the name and position of Sri Gading police station chief Sergeant Major Sazalan Yusof as the individual featured in the video.

“The police will investigate this matter thoroughly, and urge members of the public or witnesses to come forward and lodge a report if they have any information to assist the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He reiterated that the police will not compromise and will take appropriate legal action.

The viral video clip showed a man, purportedly the police station chief, yelling and repeatedly slapping and pulling a man’s hair in an undisclosed public place. — Bernama

