KUCHING, Jan 14 — Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg continues to dismiss all speculations about his involvement in the ‘Dubai Move’, an alleged move to bring down the Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said he ‘was not dumb enough to be plunged into the political mess in Peninsular Malaysia’.

“I thought the political mess had died out over there, (it) turned out there are more moves: ‘Move One’, ‘Move Two’, ‘Move Three’, and recently, the Dubai Move!

“I’ve read (the media reports) and I see my name in them, alleging that I could be elected as Prime Minister.

“Tapi saya tahu sukatan baju saya; kalau sukatan baju saya begini, begini lah” (But I know my capability; if my capability’s like this, so be it).

“Let’s say we have 23 Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs, and the Opposition plans to replace Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with me; with Anwar gone, we’d still have only 23 MPs.

“That’s why I said: ‘Saya bukan paloi’ (I’m not dumb)!

“It really doesn’t make sense for a political leader from Sarawak to become Prime Minister with only 23 MPs,” he said during a ‘Townhall Session on Premier’s Seventh Anniversary’ at Hikmah Exchange here last night.

Abang Johari was responding to moderator Prof Datuk Siva Pandian’s question about the political development in the country.

Adding on, the Premier called upon politicians to always focus on the interest of the people and the country, instead of plunging into political turmoil.

“Our country is based on democracy, and when elections are held and the results are in, we should accept the results.

“We in GPS believe that politics must be kept in order — if Anwar is already here as Prime Minister, let him serve until the end of his term,” he added.

Based on media reports, GPS backbone Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) had been purportedly offered the Prime Minister’s post, coupled with a promise of greater autonomy, including up to 20 per cent of oil revenue royalties for Sarawak. — Borneo Post