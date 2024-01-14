KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has thrown his support for a proposed law for the federal government to run for a full five-year term without a general election being called earlier.

He said the idea as suggested by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday will help prevent ouster attempts and ensure Malaysia remains politically stable, Sinar Ahad reported today.

“We don’t want a Yang di-Pertuan Agong to have four prime ministers in one term. Previously, a prime minister shared responsibility with four Yang di-Pertuan Agong, but this time the opposite is happening and is causing political instability,” he was quoted telling reporters after a Public Works Department development briefing in Pontian, Johor today.

Although Ahmad did not name the prime minister, he was most likely referring to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad whose first government under the Barisan Nasional coalition lasted 22 years from 1981 to 2003, and spanned the reign of four Kings.

He said that while Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim now has the support of 152 MPs, his government is still plagued by rumours of ouster attempts.

“This matter is very disturbing to the government of the day, which wants to carry out development projects for the people,” Ahmad was quoted as saying.

The Umno supreme council member then challenged Opposition lawmakers to table a motion of no-confidence against the unity government in Parliament as first suggested by Anwar instead of attempting to gain support through statutory declarations.

“I also support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal that the Opposition make a vote of confidence of no confidence in the Dewan Rakyat in February or March.

“They have been challenged by the prime minister before but they didn’t dare to do it, why didn’t they dare to do it?” he asked.

Ahmad reiterated that such ouster attempts would be in vain and described their alleged plotters as deluded.

“This is because before they said there would be a change of government in October but it did not happen when October arrived,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Zahid mooted the enactment of a policy or law for a fixed term government to prevent political turmoil that would destabilise the country.

His suggestion follows persistent rumours of a backdoor deal between the Opposition and certain members of the ruling parties in Anwar’s “unity government”, the latest dubbed the “Dubai Move”.

A rapid succession of governments from February 2020 following the “Sheraton Move” at the start of the Covid-19 global outbreak has been blamed for flagging foreign investor confidence in Malaysia, impeding its post economic pandemic recovery.

Last Thursday, Anwar said that the Opposition lacks the strength to push for a no-confidence motion against the unity government in Parliament.

He said that it has been a year since the formation of the unity government and the Opposition has yet to successfully cast their doubts on his support.