BATU GAJAH, Jan 13 — The Perak government is optimistic that the 26 opposition assemblymen in the State Legislative Assembly will cooperate fully in disseminating information to the people regarding the Central Database Hub (Padu).

State Communications, Multimedia and NGOs Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said this is because the system gives added value and interest to all parties at large.

“We want to invite everyone (to register) because the importance of this database is for the country’s progress.

Advertisement

“I will also make sure every department and (government) agency will help the people, all parties including the assemblymen, to ensure the process goes smoothly,” he said after a visit to the Padu mobile registration counter at Dewan Orang Ramai Batu 1, Tanjung Tualang here today.

On Jan 5, Mohd Azlan said the state government aims to have 1.8 million residents aged 18 and above in Perak to register in the (Padu) system by the end of March.

In addition, Mohd Azlan said the planning for distribution of work in an integrated manner for departments and agencies involved with Padu will be discussed at a briefing on Jan 19.

Advertisement

He added that the briefing will be coordinated by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) which is key to making Padu a success.

“We don’t want any departments and agencies to overlap. When adjustments are made, I am confident that work will go on smoothly as each agency and department will know their respective roles,” he said. — Bernama