PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — Malaysia will never allow the opening of prostitution dens or brothels, as the country’s laws clearly prohibit such establishments, the unity government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also the minister of communications, said that anything that needs to be implemented in the country must be done according to the existing laws.

“We have to follow the law. Opening of brothels will never be allowed in Malaysia. No way,” he told reporters after participating in the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s cellular service quality test (voice calls) today.

Fahmi said this in response to the proposal made by actor Datuk Rosyam Nor in the “Hitam Putih Kehidupan” podcast that prostitution dens should be made available for the “convenience” of male foreigners, particularly those who have left their wives behind in their home countries.

Advertisement

The minister also agreed with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar that the proposal contradicts both civil and shariah laws.

“I think the religious minister’s statement calls for sincere self-reflection by all of us. I agree with him, you cannot treat this kind of thing,” Fahmi said.

Earlier, Mohd Na’im said the actor’s proposal to open brothels for foreigners as a measure to reduce rape cases in the country, is definitely unacceptable.

Advertisement

When asked whether the government would start regulating podcast content following such a proposal, Fahmi said: “We don’t have a plan yet, but you just gave me an idea.”

On the allegation that certain political leaders were involved in attempts to bribe influential figures and members of Parliament to topple the unity government, Fahmi said the allegation was being investigated by the authorities and that the government viewed the matter seriously. — Bernama