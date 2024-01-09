PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — Any proposal treating ladies as a “tool” to address social problems is seen as demeaning to women, Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said.

“Suggestions or jokes that are not sensitive to women cannot be normalised, especially when they contradict various aspects, whether from a legal, family values, cultural, or religious perspective,” she said in a statement today, referring to a recent podcast.

Popular local actor Datuk Rosyam Nor, had earlier in the podcast “Hitam Putih Kehidupan” uploaded to TikTok Suhan Channel, suggested that prostitution dens should be available for the “convenience” of male foreigners, particularly those who have left their wives behind in their home countries

Nancy said the ministry adopts a zero-tolerance approach to any form of violence against women, whether physical, sexual, emotional, or psychological and this stance is fully supported by the government across ministries.

Advertisement

KPWKM consistently focuses on empowering women, advocating for gender equality and providing the best ecosystem and conducive environment to enable women to have fair opportunities, just like those available to men, she said.

“I believe Malaysians are knowledgeable and civilised, and we need to act in a more responsible and wise manner in the future, especially to set commendable examples for our future generations,” she said. — Bernama

Advertisement