MELAKA, Jan 12 — The road closure period for the Vehicle-Free Zone in Banda Hilir here will be temporarily shortened to 21 hours from 54 hours, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Utama Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the affected roads would still be closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but for a shorter period daily from 6pm to 1am.

“This change in closure hours will take effect from next Friday until the end of February,” he told reporters after visiting locations for implementation of the Vehicle-Free Zone in Banda Hilir today.

He said the government came up with this new arrangement after considering the views of affected traders and the fact that Chinese New Year would be celebrated next month.

Advertisement

“I hope this temporary arrangement will be helpful to traders and shoppers in conjunction with the Chinese New Year,” he added.

“We are giving this relaxation pending a review of the affected areas before making further decisions,” he said.

The Vehicle-Free Zone at Banda Hilir now involves a 54-hour road closure, from 6pm on Friday until midnight on Sunday.

Advertisement

The road closure and traffic diversion begins from the Jalan Laksamana Intersection with Jalan Banda Kaba (between Public Bank Banda Hilir and Madonna buildings) through Jalan Banda Kaba, Lorong Chan Koon Cheng and Jalan Chan Koon Cheng until Hotel Equatorial.

Food traders and souvenir sellers at Medan Samudera have complained about the Vehicle-Free Zone and asked the state government to review the initiative, including shortening the road-closure hours to just Saturdays as was done previously. — Bernama