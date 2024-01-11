PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — The company that operated the electric vehicle charging systems (EVCS) bay in Johor which caught fire on December 31, was found to be operating without a licence from the Energy Commission (ST).

ST said that the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447) and the Electricity Regulations 1994 provide that energy supply activities from any installation must be carried out by obtaining a valid licence from ST.

In the December 31 incident, a Mercedes Benz EQB model caught fire while charging at a car showroom in Tampoi, Johor.

The fire destroyed about five per cent of the premises and 20 per cent of the EVCS bay.

Advertisement

“The responsible party and the company will be called to assist in the investigation,” ST said in a statement today, adding that it is investigating to identify the true cause of the incident.

ST said that no injuries were reported in the incident.

On December 16, 2022, ST was reported to propose that Charging Point Operators (CPOs) involved in the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure immediately obtain a valid public distribution licence for EVCS installations in the country, including those already in operation, by March 31 last year. — Bernama

Advertisement