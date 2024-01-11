KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today cautioned Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham against linking Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS to a suspected arson on his home.

Hamzah, who is also Bersatu secretary-general, condemned the Molotov cocktail attack on a Ngeh Koo Ham’s house in Ayer Tawar, Perak as “absolutely unacceptable” but at the same time, told off the DAP lawmaker for claiming the act was instigated by the two federal Opposition parties, calling it highly irresponsible.

“It is essential to remember that matters related to Islamic affairs should not be interfered with by unrelated parties, as such interference may provoke Muslims without any need for provocation.

“Instead of making accusations, he should apologise and repent without blaming others,” he said in a statement.

He urged the police to pursue the “real mastermind” in the fire case which is against the law and “undermines the principles of community life in our country, which is renowned for its peaceful and harmonious atmosphere”.

Hamzah said that all parties should learn from the incident and be cautious when expressing views, especially if they touch on sensitive issues, as “minor issues” could jeopardise the peace that has been built over time.

He said the perpetrators should be caught and face legal action.

Ngeh, whose house and several vehicles caught fire in the predawn attack yesterday, said that he is not involved in any quarrel and dispute with anyone and strongly suspects the incident is linked to the media statement he issued last December 28.

He had responded to a suggestion for the federal government to form a committee headed by former chief justice Tun Zaki Azmi to study the conflicts between Shariah laws and the Federal Constitution where he suggested that non-Muslim constitutional experts be appointed into the committee.

His statement was met with criticism from both PAS and Bersatu, accusing him of interfering in Islamic matters.