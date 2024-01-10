KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Bukit Aman narcotics investigation director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din today said that Federal police had seized drugs worth around RM 7.89 million during a raid on January 5 this year in collaboration with the Hong Kong Police Narcotics Bureau.

In a press conference this morning, he said police seized 74.03 kilograms of chemical substances and 7.41 kilograms of heroin base were seized here five days ago while 3.5 kilograms were seized in Hong Kong on the same day.

“We conducted a raid around Kuala Lumpur and successfully arrested one local Chinese man, one male Hong Kong citizen and one female Mongolian citizen aged between 25 to 48-years-old,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the drugs seized here were intended to be trafficked to Hong Kong.

Mohd Kamarudin said initial investigations revealed that the suspected had planned to hide the drugs in art sculptures and transport it to Hong Kong.

He added that the three suspects arrested in Kuala Lumpur are those believed to be involved in making hollow sculptures and packing the drugs into the sculptures to be transported to Hong Kong.

Advertisement

The Hong Kong Police also arrested two Hong Kong citizens — a male and a female aged 26-years-old and seized 3.5 kilograms of heroin base.

Mohd Kamarudin said this was the first time Bukit Aman had worked with the Hong Kong Police on a drug bust.

He disclosed that the drugs were meant for the Hong Kong market and could be used by 399,168 drug users, the police disclosed.

“The case is being investigated under section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the suspects will be remanded for seven days from the 6th until the 12th of January to assist with investigation.

“The Narcotics Crime Investigation Department will continue the investigation to detect the remaining syndicate members and bring them to the face of justice,” Mohd Kamarudin said.