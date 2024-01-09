KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) award to deputy chief of Navy Vice Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Zulhelmy headed the list of 341 recipients of federal awards, medals and honours at an investiture ceremony at Istana Negara here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Another recipient of the JMN award was the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) deputy rector (Academic and Internationalisation) Prof Ahmad Faris Ismail.

Advertisement

The King also conferred the Darjah Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM) award on Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Economics and Management Faculty dean Prof Dr Aini Aman and the former director of the Malaysian Armed Forces Salary Management Department Major General (Rtd) Datuk Abdul Hadi Md Sharif.

Sixty-two individuals received the Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) award, including Negeri Sembilan Health Department director Datuk Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid, Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz and Terengganu Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Suffian Sulaiman.

His Majesty also bestowed the Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) award on Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol.

Advertisement

Of the total 341 recipients, 12 individuals received the JMN award, 14 received the JSM award and 62 received the KMN award.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also accorded the AMN award to 91 recipients, the Pingat Pangkuan Negara medal to 161 recipients and the Bentara Setia Diraja award to one recipient.

Also present at the ceremony were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. — Bernama