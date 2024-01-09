KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 ― More than one million individuals have registered under the Central Database Hub (Padu) as of this morning, eight days after the system was launched and made accessible to the public.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, in a post on social media platform X, said that the figures include children under 18 years old.

“The entire government machinery has been deployed to ensure that we minimise the risk of being left out in the implementation of targeted subsidies through Padu registration.

“Let’s maintain this momentum to shift towards targeted assistance,” he said, urging those who have not registered to do so via http://padu.gov.my.

He also appealed for the public’s assistance in helping those who are not tech-savvy to register, including parents, family members and neighbours.

Padu registration is open to the public from January 2 to March 31, and users can update and verify 30 personal details, including ID card number, household number and residential address.

This initiative aims to improve the efficiency of policy planning and resource distribution, especially the distribution of targeted government subsidies and assistance to people who deserve it. ― Bernama