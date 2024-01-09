GEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chairman Chow Kon Yeow has defended the water operator and said the scheduled water supply disruption (SWSI) will go ahead as planned tomorrow.

He said PBAPP is expected to stick to its plan on water supply engineering works.

“PBAPP must complete all work related to the replacement of two units of 1.2m control valves at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP), as well as 22 other preventive maintenance projects, as scheduled,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said PBAPP must get the job done in 24 hours, by 6am on Thursday (January 11).

“Unless there is a major mishap, we want PBAPP to stick to its own four-stage water supply targets as publicised,” he said.

He acknowledged and took note of all the criticisms from individuals and organisations regarding the four-day SWSI that starts tomorrow.

“However, the Penang State Executive Council stands by its decision to authorise PBAPP to proceed with the January 2024 SWSI in Penang,” he said.

He said PBAPP is a licensed water operator that manages water supply for Penang on a “24/7/365 basis.”

“I believe the PBAPP team represents the best and most qualified team of people in Penang today to carry out the urgent public water works for the benefit of the people in the long run,” he said.

He said he is placing his trust on water supply engineers to resolve water supply issues for the people of Penang.

“PBAPP, please get the job done properly and safely,” he said.