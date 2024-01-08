KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today said that police are searching for new leads in the tragic case of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, the autistic child who was murdered last year.

Advertisement

He confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and emphasised his commitment to uncovering the truth.

“The police are still investigating, we have never stopped the investigation.

“If there are new developments that can be shared we will share them but so far there are no new developments,” he said during a press conference at Federal Police Headquarters at Bukit Aman, here.

Advertisement

His remarks come after a Malay daily reported that police have received an update from Interpol regarding Zayn Rayyan.

Last month, Bernama reported that the police sought help from the International Police (Interpol) to review some information and evidence obtained in the investigation into the murder of Zayn Rayyan.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the assistance would involve the investigation team’s reference of some information with the Interpol database.

Advertisement

He said the evidence obtained during the investigation was sent for further detailing and investigation.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of 225 individuals, in addition to collecting 248 individual deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples.

On December 5, 2023, Zayn Rayyan went missing from his home at Block R Apartment Idaman, a day after his mother fetched him from school at 12.30pm.

His body was discovered the following day in a river located approximately 200 meters from his home.

The case was officially classified as murder after preliminary post-mortem findings revealed ligature marks on the autistic boy’s neck and body.