KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The police have not classified the murder of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin under the “no further action” (NFA) case, despite the absence of new leads in the case currently, said Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

Instead, he said, the police were still investigating to find new clues to solve the case.

“There is no new development in the case, but the investigation continues,” he told Bernama today.

The six-year-old child was reported missing on December 5 last year in Damansara Damai here, before his body was found near a creek, about 200 metres from his house at Apartment Idaman, the next day.

The child is believed to have been killed following an autopsy report which found injuries to the neck and body, prompting the police to investigate the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The police have also sought help from the International Police (Interpol) to review some information and evidence obtained in the investigation into the child’s murder. — Bernama

