KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has claimed that Perikatan Nasional (PN) obtained enough statutory declarations (SD) to bring down the unity government, according to a Sinar Harian report today.

Sanusi, however, did not furnish further details, including the exact number of SDs amassed.

“The SDs are enough, just wait for the day,” he was quoted as saying after launching the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the Padang Terap District Local Draft Plan at the Tunku Putra Hall in Kuala Nerang today.

He made these remarks in response to questions from the media on the number of SDs collected by PN in its apparent bid to topple the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Yesterday, the media reported Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s office as denying allegations that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had granted an audience to 118 PN Members of Parliament, each with their respective SDs.

The statement allegedly issued by Hazmah himself, as circulated on social media, was also declared false.

On January 6, a media statement was widely shared on social media in which PN expressed its gratitude for efforts to save the country and said it had received the blessings of the King.

Allegations of a so-called “Dubai Move” aiming to destabilise Anwar and his federal government coalition surfaced last week after it was highlighted by Community Communications Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop.

Ismail implicated PN leaders, including government representatives, in orchestrating the move during their recent holiday in the United Arab Emirates.

However, Anwar has downplayed the “Dubai Move”, saying that it would not affect the unity government.