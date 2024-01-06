KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal today claimed that up to eight Opposition MPs will declare their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government when Parliament reconvenes at the end of February.

Syed Abu Hussin, a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MP who has already defected, said the group were planning to follow suit in order for their constituencies to receive federal development funding.

“They are just waiting for the time to declare. About seven to eight of them. Because Parliament has not started yet, when it starts later on February 28, the activity will start again,” he told reporters at the Jualan Termurah Demi Rakyat, in Kerinchi, here.

On November 28 last year, Syed Abu Hussin confirmed in the Dewan Rakyat that he supported Anwar.

Advertisement

The Perikatan Nasional MP openly declared it during the Prime Minister’s Question Time, making him the fifth from the party to do so.

At the same event today, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to focus on governing his state rather than commenting about the so-called “Dubai Move”, a purported conspiracy by the Opposition to engineer a government takeover via defections.

“Before he talks about the ‘Dubai Move’, ask him what happened to the racing circuit in Kedah? I feel that he needs to change his approach from commenting on this,” the PKR information chief said.

Advertisement

Fahmi also told Sanusi to focus on the growing Rare Earth Element (REE) scandal in Kedah and to solve issues affecting the Kedah football club.

On Wednesday, Sanusi Md reportedly confirmed that the federal Opposition is plotting to topple the current federal government, but said it should be called the “Chow Kit Move” as it was conceived in the suburb.