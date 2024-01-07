KUCHING, Jan 7 — The light brown pedigree dog, which has bitten and injured three adults, a child, and another dog in Tabuan Desa Indah’s Lorong Keranji 4, 4A2, and 4A4 yesterday, has been successfully captured.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the dog was captured near a food court in Bayor Bukit, Tabuan Jaya at around 1pm today.

He added that the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) received assistance from Padawan Municipal Council and volunteers in locating the dog.

Wee also issued a cautionary advisory to residents in the vicinity, urging them to remain cautious as the captured dog displayed signs of rabies.

The authorities are also actively monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the community’s well-being.

Meanwhile, Wee, in a Facebook post, said the public still need to remain vigilant even though the dog has been caught.

“If you observe any concerning behaviour in your dog, please promptly inform the city council via WhatsApp at https://wa.me/60106601919 or https://wa.me/60168796441.

“The office contact number will only be answered during working hours,” he added. — Borneo Post