PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — Malaysians are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to Bangladesh during the country’s general election on January 7, 2024, said the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

The ministry in a statement today also urged Malaysians who are residing in Bangladesh to remain vigilant and avoid any political gatherings.

According to the statement, the ministry via the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka, is closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh pertaining to its 12th General Election.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka at the address – House No 19, Road No 6, Baridhara Diplomatic Enclave, Dhaka-1212, or via phone at: +88 0241081892/1895 and for emergencies at +88 018 4179 8077 or email [email protected]. — Bernama

