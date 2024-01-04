IPOH, Jan 4 — Perak assemblymen will be mobilised to assist the people in registering for the Central Database Hub (Padu) system, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said.

He said this is to ensure all residents in the state, including those in the interiors, benefit from the implementation of the system launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday.

“The service centres of elected representatives can play a role in assisting the people in this, but we are also aware that there are several remote Orang Asli villages where there is no internet access.

“There are also other remote villages and service centres where assistance is needed. I was informed that many are trying to access it, causing the system to experience disruptions. Nevertheless, we will strive in the best possible way,” he said.

He was speaking to newsmen at the Perak Government’s MESRA Meet the Client Day 2024, Series 1 at the Indera Mulia Stadium here today.

There are 59 state constituencies in Perak.

Meanwhile, in Perlis, Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli the state government is ready to cooperate in ensuring Padu’s success.

“Insya-Allah, the state government will work together with the Federal Government in the implementation of Padu,” he told reporters after his address to state civil servants at Dewan 2020 here today.

The Padu system, launched by Anwar on January 2, serves as the country’s secure and comprehensive data hub aimed at preventing eligible individuals from being left out in the distribution of aid and subsidies.

In Kelantan, Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the state government supports the implementation of Padu and will cooperate with the Federal Government to ensure the success of the national agenda.

“These days, everyone is talking about digital activities, and we (in Kelantan) do not want to be left behind in this matter,” he told reporters after delivering his New Year address at the 2024 state civil service gathering in Kota Darulnaim here today. — Bernama