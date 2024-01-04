Advertisement

RAUB, Jan 4 — The Pahang government is ready to consider the involvement of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state to assist in the registration of the Central Database Hub (Padu) to ensure that no one is left out.

State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports, and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee Chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said that the proposal would be presented at the State Executive Council Meeting (MMK) next week.

“This matter needs to be discussed, and accountability must be determined because data sharing is a very sensitive matter, and we certainly do not want the data to be misused,” he told reporters at the Padu Registration briefing session at the Felda Krau Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) today.

He added that a specific approach and action plan was needed to ensure that those living in rural areas without internet access or Orang Asli settlements are not excluded from being registered under the Padu System.

A total of 1.1 million residents in Pahang are targeted for registration with Padu, he said.

“Although registration is open until March, we consider January and February as critical times, especially since March falls within the fasting month. We also have time in March to target specific areas (with low registration),” he said.

Fadzli urged the people of Pahang to register promptly, and those with inquiries or in need of assistance with registration can visit the PEDi centres in Pahang or call 111 for enquiries. — Bernama