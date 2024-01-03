KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Lawyer Rosli Dahlan has filed a judicial review against the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) and the government for wrongfully arresting and detaining him in October last year.

Rosli, as the applicant, filed the application at the High Court here on Friday (December 29) through Messrs Vin Law Co, naming Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid, PDRM Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, and PDRM money laundering unit head Datuk Muhammad Hasbullah Ali as the first to third respondents.

He also named assistant director of the Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Division ACP Foo Wei Min, investigating officer Supt Mohd Faizal Mohd Atan, Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, PDRM, JIM and the Malaysian government as the fourth to ninth respondents.

The application has been set for case management before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid on February 19.

Rosli, in his application, is seeking an order to quash the decision or action of the first to fifth respondents who allegedly abused their power against the applicant by linking him with a police report by AirAsia against i-Serve Technology and Vacations Sdn Bhd, which had nothing to do with him.

He is also seeking a declaration that the actions of the first to fifth respondents, which led to his arrest, detention and remand on October 26 last year, as well as the freezing of his bank accounts, were unlawful and violated fundamental rights under the Federal Constitution.

Rosli also seeks an order to compel the authorities to revoke the travel ban order imposed against him. — Bernama