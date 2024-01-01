KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — New Year 2024 was ushered in moderately throughout the country after the government decided not to hold any official celebrations as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians suffering at the hands of the Israeli regime as well as out of respect to the flood victims in several states.

Checks by Bernama in Kuala Lumpur revealed that in addition to the unofficial celebrations by private parties and companies at several locations, including The Exchange TRX and Kuala Lumpur Tower, there were also religious and spiritual programmes held at several religious institutions.

In the National Mosque, almost 200 congregants participated in Yasin prayers and a zikir event that began around 6.30pm. Many Muslims were also gathered in other areas, including Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque and Putra Mosque, Putrajaya for similar events.

The Kuala Lumpur St Anthony Catholic Church also held religious activities for devotees, some whom arrived as early as 7pm.

In Terengganu, thousands ushered in the new year at the Gong Badak Indoor Stadium in Kuala Nerus, in a night filled with religious programmes, including Maghrib and Isyak prayers led by Sheikh Mohamad Abdel Hamid Kolib and Sheikh Bilal Al-Hossayny, while in Penang, most mosques in the state, including Almustaghfirin Mosque in Sungai Tiram, held prayers in conjunction with New Year’s Eve, praying for the wellbeing of humanity around the world.

In Johor, celebrations in Batu Pahat were held at Seri Sulong Mosque, Taman Seri Sulong, which was attended by Johor Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, and in Pahang, there were various private events including a Mega Selawat programme by Tepian Putra Mosque, along with Yassin and Tahlil prayers, along with food stalls and food trucks.

In Selangor, over 10,000 people welcomed the New Year at the grounds of Shah Alam Stadium tonight, as part of the Darul Ehsan Berselawat 3.0 programme, featuring qasidah performances by nasyid group Nur Ahli Badar and Babul Mustafa, interspaced with talks by Habib Nael Taher, Ustaz Iqbal Zain, Habib Najmudden Othman serta Habib Jindan Novel.

Around 600 people attended Negeri Sembilan’s 2024 New Year’s Eve Mega Carnival, with the theme ‘Mosque: My Pilgrimage Begins Here’, with an assortment of activities including a forum and nasyid performances by Kumpulan Hijjaz.

Over in Sarawak, ‘Let’s Celebrate Together’ was the theme of the New Year’s Eve celebrations officiated by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, which showcased performances, fireworks and a countdown to the new year, and in Sabah, a 2024 New Year’s Eve Carnival was held in Tawau, and it was filled with stage performances and a fireworks show. Over 20 food, drinks and clothes vendors offering their products to visitors.

Up north, in Kedah, people gathered at Tasik Darulaman in Jitra tonight for the Ambang Sejahtera 2024 programme organised by the state government, while in Perak, around 10,000 visitors witnessed the launch of Visit Perak Year 2024 X Perak’s New Year’s Eve Celebration at Silverlakes Village Outlet in Batu Gajah.

In Melaka, 2024 New Year’s Eve celebrations coincided with the launch of Visit Melaka Year 2024, which will feature 76 tourism events, including 30 main events, throughout the year.

Finally in Perlis, around 1,000 people gathered to mark the New Year at Dewan 2020, Kangar, as part of the Jom Solat, Hayya Ala Solah Campaign. — Bernama