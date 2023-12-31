KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Four men were injured in a fire in a transformer room in the Sungai Way Free Industrial Zone in Petaling Jaya at around 5.53pm today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the victims, Muhammad Adham Nor Zali, 22; Zaiful Amrun Mohd Zahar, 52; Nik Hafzan Ali, 34, and Muhd Fauzi Abdul Rahim, 37, were rushed to Shah Alam Hospital for further treatment.

“When the firefighters arrived at the scene at 6.07pm, the fire had already spread to a neighbouring building. A total of 24 firefighters from Petaling Jaya and Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue stations managed to bring the fire under control about 44 minutes later,” he said when contacted by Bernama today, adding that the transformer room was completely destroyed by the fire.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid, when contacted, confirmed that all four victims were stable and had only suffered burns to their limbs and were still being treated at the hospital. — Bernama

