TUMPAT, Dec 31 — The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will continue monitoring the villages that are still affected even though some residents have returned to their homes after the floods subsided.

Its director, Zainal Madasin, said that this is to ensure the safety of residents in several villages, including Teluk Jering, Kubang Sawa, and Bendang Pak Yong, here, is more looked after.

He added that some residents chose not to evacuate and preferred to stay at home, while others returning from temporary relief centres (PPS) found that their homes were still unlivable due to stagnant floodwaters outside and silt.

“Based on our observations, we advise residents to be more cautious because stagnant water poses dangers to the public, as there may be sharp objects or venomous animals. In addition, parents should not allow young children to play in the drainage areas because we believe the currents there are swift and can sweep small children away,” he said to reporters after doing monitoring in Kampung Teluk Jering today.

Earlier, Zainal, along with the Chairman of Raja Shamri Foundation (YRS), Raja Shamri Raja Hussin, presented contributions of dry food and essential items to 50 families in Kampung Teluk Jering, Kubang Sawa, and Bendang Pak Yong, which are still inundated.

The journey to these villages had to be made by boat for more than 30 minutes due to areas with water levels ranging from one to two metres and strong currents.

Meanwhile, Raja Shamri mentioned that they provided contributions to the residents of these villages because they believed they were low-income groups, mostly farmers and daily wage labourers.

He added that for almost a month, the floods had prevented the villagers around Tumpat from working, affecting their income.

“With the little contribution given, we hope to ease the burden on their families, some of whom have experienced damage to their belongings. We will continue this contribution programme to other affected areas with the support and collaboration of other government agencies,” said Raja Shamri, having already provided assistance to more than 2,000 flood victims throughout Kelantan. — Bernama