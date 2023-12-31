KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The number of flood victims in three states has dropped further to 3,681 people at 20 flood relief centres (PPS) as of 4pm today while floods in Terengganu have fully subsided.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the number of flood victims in Kelantan continued to drop to 3,593 people at 16 PPS compared to 6,684 people at 24 PPS as of noon.

The report said that in Kelantan, there are five PPS in Pasir Mas housing 2,093 evacuees, nine PPS in Tumpat (1,469 people) and two PPS in Kuala Krai (31 people).

In Pahang, the number of flood victims remains at 34 people taking shelter at two PPS in Maran district, while 87 victims of a landslide in Cameron Highlands are housed at one PPS in the district.

The number of flood victims in Johor this afternoon also remains unchanged at 54 people, housed at two PPS in Segamat district.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department Telemetry Station shows that three rivers are at the danger level, namely Sungai Pulai, Johor Baru in Johor, Sungai Golok, Pasir Mas (Kelantan) and Sungai Arau, Arau (Perlis).

The report also said 34 roads had been closed due to floods, damaged or fallen bridges and landslides.

Among the affected roads are Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung, Segamat in Johor; Jalan Pengkalan Rakit-Batu Karang (Kelantan); Jalan Marang-Wakaf Tapai (Terengganu); Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Bentong (Jalan Lama Bentong) in Pahang and Jalan Bukit Jugra in Selangor. — Bernama