PERMAISURI, Dec 31 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has identified 16 examination centres in Terengganu that are at risk of being hit by the fourth wave of floods.

Deputy Director-General of Education (Professionalism Development Sector) Shafruddin Ali Hussin said it involved 224 students who will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination in the districts of Hulu Terengganu, Setiu, Dungun and Besut.

As such, he said the Terengganu State Education Department (JPNT) has made the necessary preparations, such as relocating students to hostels or nearby schools, to ensure that the examination can be held as scheduled, from Jan 31 to March 7, 2024.

“In Terengganu, we have identified 224 students who will sit for the SPM examination and may experience locality issues if the floods occur again.

“However, the JPNT and district education offices (PPD) have taken the necessary steps to ensure that the students can sit the examination as scheduled by housing them in school hostels or in locations close to the examination centres,” he said when met after the post-flood clean-up operation at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Las here today.

In the meantime, Shafruddin said the total loss incurred by schools affected by the floods in Terengganu is estimated at RM340,000, covering damages to furniture and equipment.

According to him, the MOE has been informed of the matter and allocations to carry out repair work will be channelled to the affected schools in the near future.

He added that overall 53 schools in eight districts in Terengganu were affected by the floods that hit Terengganu on Nov 20.

In addition, Shafruddin said 79 schools have been used as relief centers to accommodate flood victims in the affected districts. — Bernama