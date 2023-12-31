SEREMBAN, Dec 31 — The Negeri Sembilan state government will not be organising any official 2024 New Year’s Eve celebrations in line with the federal government’s decision as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people and out of respect for the victims of the ongoing floods in several states, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said.

He said that programmes to mark the end of 2023 planned by non-government organisers could carry on, taking into consideration the current sensitivities and in compliance with established etiquette.

“May the New Year 2024 bring good (tidings) to all the people of Negeri Sembilan,” he said in a statement today as he reminded the public to remain vigilant against Covid-19 and take precautionary measures in crowded places.

The public should also be aware of unpredictable weather conditions in various places in the state that could lead to floods or flash floods, he said.

“If there are warnings about floods in your area, please follow the instructions of the authorities to ensure safety is prioritised, and always be aware of the current situation,” he added. — Bernama

