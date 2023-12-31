KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The year 2024 will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, which is an important milestone, said the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM).

Its president Tan Sri Senator Lu Cheng Chuan said Malaysia-China relations “are at the best moment in history.”

“In particular, the implementation of the mutual visa exemption measure between the two countries has facilitated the exchanges and exchanges between the two peoples.

“This will further deepen the exchanges between Malaysia and China, and continue to elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership to a community with a shared future,” he said in his New Year’s message, today.

Lu said he hopes the government would continue to build a better Malaysia and build a sustainable, inclusive and competitive economy under the framework of the “prosperous economic narrative.”

This includes the National Energy Transformation Roadmap (NETR) to achieve a low-carbon future, and the 2030 New Industrial Blueprint (NIMP 2030) that promotes a new generation of industrial transformation in the green industrial era.

He said that ahead of challenges and opportunities for the Malaysian people and the business community, businesses should continue to explore new development opportunities in the field of innovation and build new impetus for Malaysia’s next round of economic take-off.

He noted that the year 2024 would also see ACCCIM host the 17th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Conference in Kuala Lumpur from September 9 to 11, 2024, an international stage that focuses on global Chinese entrepreneurs that will do its part to attract investment to Malaysia.

Looking back in 2023, Lu said that the global geopolitical situation remains turbulent, noting that the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine wars have not yet ended.

“At present, our country is still facing many economic challenges.

“There are also people’s expectations for reform. How to implement institutional reform, rebuild the system, and continue to pursue the moderate and rational line of governing the country. The government must show determination and respond to the people’s expectations,” Lu added. — Bernama