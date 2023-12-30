SHAH ALAM, Dec 30 — Approximately one million Malaysians are targeted to participate in a massive rally as a gesture of solidarity with Palestine, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur on February 24 next year.

Malaysian Islamic Organisations Consultative Council (Mapim) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid stated that the programme, known as “Perhimpunan Sejuta Rakyat Untuk Palestin” (the ‘Million People Rally for Palestine’), aims to express support for the Palestinian people’s struggle and to call for an immediate cessation of the war in Gaza.

As the coordinator of the assembly, he said that they are also aiming to enlist 1,000 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to join the rally.

Mohd Azmi added that they are currently in the planning stages regarding the venue for the large-scale rally, intending to pass in front of the United States Embassy. He appealed for cooperation from the authorities to ensure that it can be conducted safely and smoothly.

“This rally will send a powerful message from the people of Malaysia to the United Nations (UN) to urgently intervene and stop Israel from continuing its atrocities on Gaza,” he said during a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament for Batu, Tian Chua, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Palestinian Solidarity Secretariat (SSP), said that the solidarity picket for Palestine near the US Embassy is considered successful in exerting pressure and will reach its peak tomorrow night.

“We will commence the New Year countdown starting at 9 pm tomorrow, targeting 1,000 participants to continue demonstrating our solidarity and firm stance on the Palestinian issue,” he said. — Bernama

