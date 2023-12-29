KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The total number of flood victims in Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor, and Pahang has dropped to 22,033 people placed in 92 temporary relief centres as of midday, compared to 23,008 relocated to 103 relief centres earlier in the day.

However, in Pahang, the number of evacuees has slightly increased from 207 people in the morning to 227 people housed at ten relief centres across the affected districts: Bera, Jerantut, Kuantan, Maran, Rompin, and Temerloh.

According to a report by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Disaster Control Centre, the number of people placed in a temporary flood relief centre opened due to a landslide in Cameron Highlands remains at 87 individuals from 17 families.

Meanwhile, Kelantan remains the most severely affected state, but the number of relocated victims has decreased to 19,167 individuals, compared to 19,716 people earlier in the day.

They are taking refuge at 48 relief centres, namely Pasir Mas district involving 15,249 victims in 28 relief centres, Tumpat with 3,226 evacuees in 10 relief centres, Kuala Krai with 527 people in eight relief centres, and Tanah Merah with 165 victims in two relief centres.

A similar situation is reported in Terengganu, with the number of flood victims reduced to 2,576 evacuees taking shelter in 31 relief centres, compared to 3,022 people in 37 relief centres this morning.

This involves the districts of Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, and Setiu.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Johor remains the same, with 63 people from 16 families still taking shelter at three relief centres in the Segamat district since midnight.

Water levels at Sungai Golok Pasir Mas, Sungai Kelantan Gua Musang, and Sungai Kelantan Kota Baru in Kelantan remain at dangerous levels at midday. — Bernama