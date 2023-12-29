KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― The Royal Malaysia Police had mobilised 750 personnel and 144 assets to assist in operations in five states affected by floods as of yesterday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said of the 144 assets, 47 are boats, 32 are trucks, 59 are four-wheeled vehicles, and six are ambulances and vans.

The five affected states are Terengganu, Kelantan, Johor, Pahang, and Sabah.

“So far, all the assets are in good condition, not submerged by the floods,” he told a press conference after the handover of duties ceremony of the Bukit Aman Director of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

The latest report on disaster incidents across the country issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) National Disaster Command Centre this morning showed that the number of flood victims in four states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor, and Pahang, has not changed much this morning.

The number of evacuees at 103 temporary relief centres (PPS) across the four states slightly decreased to 23,008 from 23,011 recorded last night.

Meanwhile, the floods in Sabah have fully receded, with the last group of six victims from three families in the Paitan district being allowed to return to their homes yesterday. ― Bernama