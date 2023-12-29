SHAH ALAM, Dec 29 — A recycling factory worker in Banting died after falling 24 metres while conducting cleaning works on Wednesday.

In a statement today, the Selangor chapter of the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) said upon receiving a call at 2.20pm, a team was sent to investigate the incident.

There, they found that just before the incident, the 22-year-old victim and another colleague had been manually cleaning the pulley section of the solid fuel conveyor machine using a shovel.

“The shovel and the victim’s body got caught between the pulley and the conveyor belt, which was in operation.

Advertisement

“This caused the victim to be pulled and rotated on the pulley before he fell through a hole in the belting tensioner adjacent to the pulley,” the statement read.

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, the department said.

It said a prohibition notice of the work area was issued immediately pending an investigation to ensure a safe working system was in place, adding that further investigations are being conducted to identify the cause of the incident. — Bernama

Advertisement