KOTA KINABALU, Dec 29 — Consensus among local political parties in Sabah is crucial in the effort to develop the state and its people, says Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The chief minister said it was time for the people of Sabah to unite under a local platform and avoid division to safeguard the interests of the state and its people, in addition to national interests.

“Let us not be overly political to the extent that we forget the basics, which is meeting the needs of our own people,” he told reporters at GRS’ Christmas and New Year Open House here today.

On Tuesday, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Ewon Benedick was reported to have said that cooperation among Sabah’s political parties, whether in a state or national coalition, was seen as important for the benefit of the people.

Advertisement

The GRS coalition comprises of the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), the Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), the United Sabah National Organisation (Usno), the Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Upko is a Sabah-based component party of Pakatan Harapan (PH) along with PKR, DAP and Amanah. PH and GRS are cooperating under the current unity government. — Bernama

Advertisement