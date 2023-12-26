PENAMPANG, Dec 26 — United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) stands firm against any attempt to change the ruling Unity Government via a ‘tebuk atap’ or backdoor manoeuvres.

Its president, Datuk Ewon Benedick said that the formation of today’s government is the result of legitimate negotiations and should be maintained until the end of its term or the dissolution of the 15th Parliament.

“As long as I am the President of Upko, I will not lend support to any effort attempting to replace the government established or elected after legitimate negotiations and discussions to form the government,” he told reporters at a Christmas Open House at the Penampang Cultural Centre here today.

Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni were the guests of honour at the event, which was also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Ewon, who is also Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and Penampang Member of Parliament, however, is confident that ‘backdoor’ manoeuvres will not occur, even at the state government level in Sabah, as he is among the representatives who have thwarted attempts to topple the state government in the past.

He said that efforts to develop infrastructure, and the economy, and assert Sabah’s rights in the Federal Constitution require political stability at the state level.

Based on this principle, he said full support should be given to the leadership of the Chief Minister of Sabah.

Upko, a party from Sabah, is part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition along with PKR, DAP, and Amanah, collectively forming the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Last Saturday, Anwar expressed confidence that the ‘tebuk atap’ episode of changing administrations through backdoor manoeuvres would not happen as the current government enjoys strong support from Sarawak.

Anwar said in the current political situation, the role or stand of GPS is quite critical because only with statements and support from leading parties of Sarawak (GPS) and Sabah (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) can such a change (of government) happen.

Yesterday, GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said GRS is currently focused on developing the economy for the people rather than replacing the Unity Government through backdoor manoeuvres. — Bernama