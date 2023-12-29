GUA MUSANG, Dec 29 — Two dilapidated bridges and a collapsed bridge along the route to the Kuala Betis Resettlement Scheme (RPS) were repaired yesterday.

Director of the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) for Kelantan and Terengganu, Zarina Razlan, said that the three bridges were the Sungai Bawik Bridge, Sungai Kaled Bridge and Sungai Pusar Bridge.

She said that following the repairs, the Orang Asli community residing in the area can now use the bridges, which have been opened to all vehicles.

“Jakoa, in collaboration with the Gua Musang district officer Nik Raisnan Daud, held discussions with the logging contractors and the Musang King durian plantation company operating in the area.

“The bridge restoration was carried out by these two parties as the route is also used by heavy vehicles from logging companies, oil palm plantations, and the durian plantation company,” she told reporters today.

Meanwhile, RPS Kuala Betis (Block A) village chief, Rozi Asod, 50, expressed gratitude to Jakoa for facilitating and assisting the residents in obtaining safer and more solid bridges to traverse.

“We hope these bridges can withstand for a longer period and not easily deteriorate whenever heavy rain occurs, as it did before,” he said.

On Dec 14, Bernama reported that residents from nine villages in RPS Kuala Betis (Block A) had to rely on three dilapidated wooden bridges as the main access points in and out of the settlement.

Last Tuesday, one of the bridges had to be replaced with a bamboo bridge after collapsing due to a flood. — Bernama