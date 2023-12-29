KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Organisers of the five-day picket called Kepung Demi Palestin said today it may not require any permit from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to erect tents under the pedestrian bridge between The Icon and Menara Tan & Tan.

Sekretariat Solidarity Palestin spokesman Chua Tian Chang told Malay Mail that the land on which the picketers are now occupying — after they were blocked from entering the vicinity of the United States Embassy — is private, and the landowner has now permitted them to do so.

“There’s no issue for us to stay here now because it is actually privately-owned land. Only about three feet is owned by DBKL.

“The owner of the land came to us yesterday and he gave consent to us to stay and set up stalls and stages for our ‘mega ceramah’ for the weekend. He only asked us to keep the whole area clean throughout the pickets and not damage any properties,” the long-time activist known as Tian Chua told Malay Mail.

The land owner is Datuk Seri Mohammad Isa Kasim, the chief executive of an automated parking system company called MAPS Parking System.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Mohammad Isa said he has permitted the picketers to remain until the end of the event as a way for him to show solidarity with the struggle of Palestinians.

“I didn’t know about the event until DBKL summoned me to see them and discussed this matter. They asked me whether I supported the event, I told them I didn’t know and decided to give them a visit,” he told Malay Mail.

“After I met and talked with the organisers, I listened to their purpose and motives for doing this. It’s a way to demonstrate what the Palestinians are going through every day. I said to them ‘go ahead’. For Palestine. I asked them to use some area inside.”

“That’s my way to show solidarity to Palestine. I can’t stay five nights like them, so instead I give them permission to stay around the area,” he added.

Mohammad Isa said his parking business will not be affected by the picket as most of his customers are away at this time of the year.

“Most of them are season parking ticket holders and most of them are away for holiday. I’ve contacted them to let them know about it but they said it’s okay, because they won’t come until next year,” he said.

Over 60 civil society groups and wings of political parties from across the divide are backing the picket, which means ‘siege for Palestine’ in Malay. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Yesterday, Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed to Malay Mail that DBKL is currently processing the permit after Chua called for help from his PKR partymate.

During its first night on Wednesday early morning, DBKL officers had directed the protestors to dismantle their tents at around 3am resulting in them sleeping in the open air.

However, the tents went back up a few hours later and DBKL officers had mostly kept their distance and were just monitoring the participants.

They had however issued official notices pasted on the tents, stating the picketers’ alleged offence of disturbing public areas by setting up tents and causing difficulties for pedestrians.

On Tuesday night, around 200 protestors gathered at the Lembaga Tabung Haji headquarters at 10pm before marching towards the embassy along with Palestinian flags and placards condemning Israel’s retaliation against Hamas in Gaza.

The police have since confirmed they have opened an investigation paper against the event under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for organising an event without a permit.

However, Wangsa Maju District Police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the police have called nobody from the organisers and he conceded that participants have obeyed police instructions and are not blocking the road in the area.

Planned until New Year’s Eve, the event is demanding four things: The end to the arbitrary killings of Palestinians; an immediate, permanent and unconditional truce; addressing the immediate needs of civilians in Gaza for both aid and protection; and the recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to a sovereign state.