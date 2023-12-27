KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Protestors with the Kepung Demi Palestin picket today hung a banner on a pedestrian bridge over Jalan Tun Razak near their camp, ahead of the second night of the planned five-day event.

Bearing the message “Save Gaza Stop The Killing” in red, it was unfurled between The Icon and Menara Tan & Tan just as rush hour kicked in at around 5.45pm.

The banner depicted a white missile with the word “Bibi Netanyahu” and a light blue Star of David, referring to Israel and its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with the phrase “Made in USA” and the American flag — suggesting the US’ complicity and backing for Israel.

The missile pushed down on a teddy bear which bled, symbolising an attack on innocence amid Israel’s disproportionate retaliation on Hamas that has resulted in carnage in Gaza.

Picketers make a placard in solidarity for Palestine United States Embassy, Jalan Tun Razak, December 27, 2023. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

It was painted by several of the picketers this afternoon at their campsite, away from the United States Embassy which has been blocked off by police since yesterday.

Another protestor could also be seen designing placards on cardboards.

The messages included: “You just need to be human to stand for Palestine” and “Ceasefire now”.

After the banner was hung, commuters could be heard honking their horns in solidarity or taking photos of the event, as participants chanted “Free Palestine” and “Shame on You, US Embassy.”

Tonight, the protesters plan to hold a poetry recital session.

A picketer writes ‘End the occupation, free Palestine’ on a placard near the United States Embassy, Jalan Tun Razak, December 27, 2023. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Last night, nearly 200 gathered at the Lembaga Tabung Haji headquarters at 10pm before marching towards the embassy along with Palestinian flags and placards condemning Israel’s retaliation against Hamas in Gaza.

Over 60 civil society groups and wings of political parties from across the divide are backing the picket, which means “siege for the sake of Palestine” in Malay.

Planned until New Year’s Eve, the event is demanding four things: The end to the arbitrary killings of Palestinians; an immediate, permanent and unconditional truce; addressing the immediate needs of civilians in Gaza for both aid and protection; and the recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to a sovereign state.