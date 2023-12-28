KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Wind concentration is expected to occur in the southern peninsula and western Sarawak from Saturday until January 4, based on weather model analysis by the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

According to the daily disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), this condition could lead to increased humidity, potentially resulting in continuous rain in those areas.

“In other states, thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are likely to occur in the late afternoon until night,” it said.

The report also said that Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has shut down the electricity supply in several substations to ensure users’ safety.

At present, 26 areas in Kelantan and six areas in Terengganu are without electricity due to this measure.

“If the flood situation worsens, posing risks and hazards, power supply shutdowns will be carried out at the involved electrical substations to safeguard users,” according to the report.

However, there have been no disruptions at any temporary relief centres as the power supply is being facilitated from the grid system, one mobile generator set and two portable generator sets in Kelantan, as well as two portable generator sets in Terengganu.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, 12 non-governmental organisations registered under Rakan Nadma have channelled hygiene kits, sanitary pads, mattresses, adult diapers, snacks, underwear, Ready-to-Eat Food and survival kits for flood victims. — Bernama