KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Terengganu, Pahang and Johor from today until tomorrow.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said continuous rain is expected to occur over Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu; Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; and Segamat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) in its Disaster Operations Preparedness Notice today instructed the state and district disaster management committees (JPBN/JPBD) in the states concerned to be activated following the alert-level continuous rain warning.

Nadma also asked JPBN/JPBD to increase their levels of preparedness to face the disaster which may occur, especially in high-risk areas.

Advertisement

It said JPBN/JPBD also need to ensure that every temporary relief centre (PPS) is equipped with basic necessities, and Scene Control Post (PKTK) has all the necessary operational assets and is in good condition and ready for use.

“Nadma, through the National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC), constantly monitors the technical information parameters in collaboration with various technical agencies.

“NDCC is also always ready to receive disaster information, management assistance, and disaster operation assistance from time to time through the phone number 03-8064 2400, fax number 03-8064 2429, and email [email protected],” the statement added. — Bernama

Advertisement