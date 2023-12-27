KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) wants the state and district disaster management committees in Pahang and Johor to be activated.

This is following the alert-level continuous rain warning in several areas in the two states issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) at 12.30pm today.

Nadma said the move to raise the level of preparedness was necessary to face the flood disaster which may occur in several areas in the two states.

“The committees are also asked to ensure every temporary relief centre is equipped with basic needs and the Scene Control Post (PKTK) has sufficient operational assets, is in good condition and ready for use. All central-level operational centres or disaster control centres must forward this notice to the state and district levels,” Nadma said in a statement today.

As such, Nadma said it will, through the National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC), constantly monitor the technical information parameters in collaboration with various technical agencies.

The statement added that the NDCC is also always ready to receive disaster information, management assistance and disaster operation assistance from time to time through the phone number 03-8064 2400, fax number 03-8064 2429 and email [email protected].

Earlier, MetMalaysia said in a statement that continuous rain is expected to occur until tomorrow in Pahang (involving the districts of Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru). — Bernama

