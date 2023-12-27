TAMPIN, Dec 27 — The Tampin District Police Headquarters (IPD) Operations Room received information from the public regarding the discovery of an object resembling an old bomb in Ladang Jelai, Gemas, yesterday evening.

Tampin deputy police chief DSP Amiruddien Sariman said that upon receiving the information, Gemas Police Station personnel quickly went to the scene and confirmed the presence of the object.

He said the size of the bomb was as big as a gas cylinder, indicating that it could be a remnant from World War II.

“The personnel on duty immediately cordoned off the area with police tape to declare it a prohibited and dangerous zone,” he told reporters here.

Advertisement

He said the Bomb Disposal Unit (UPB) of the Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) and Tampin District Police conducted the bomb disposal process today.

“The low-order bomb disposal technique uses a vulcan-shaped charge, causing the bomb to explode into fragments,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement