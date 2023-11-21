KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Bomb threats were issued against several international schools nationwide, according to police officials today.

Although authorities suspect these to be hoaxes, the international schools still had to be evacuated under existing security protocols.

The threats were made anonymously via email to schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, but other threats were also believed to have been issued against schools in other states.

“A total of seven schools received bomb threats in Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Kajang, Kuala Langat, and Subang Jaya. We are investigating the matter now but we do believe that it is a hoax,” Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was quoted as saying by The Star.

Hussein later confirmed the threats to be hoaxes as the deployed police bomb disposal units found no explosives at the schools as claimed in the anonymous email.

“Investigations at the schools found no buried explosives as claimed.

“The email is a hoax aimed at causing widespread concern to both parents and school authorities.

“We are giving a guarantee that the surrounding school areas are safe,” he said in a statement.

Hussein then advised parents and school authorities not to panic if they were to receive an anonymous bomb threat and to lodge a police report immediately for further action to be taken.

He also said a joint investigation will be conducted with the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to obtain the true motive of the hoax emails.

“In any given situation, the priority is to ensure students are always within a safe environment and parents need not to worry them.

“The public is also reminded to refrain from spreading fake news as it will bring about unrest and threaten public peace.

“Any who are found to be committing the offence of spreading fake news that lead to public alarm and distress can be prosecuted under Section 507 of the Penal Code for the offence of criminal intimidation,” he said.

Earlier, the police in Penang also confirmed a bomb threat emailed to two international schools there to also be a hoax.