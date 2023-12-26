KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Traffic flow on several major highways in the capital is smooth as of 8am today.

According to a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman, traffic flow at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza (northbound), Sungai Besi Toll Plaza (southbound) and Gombak Toll Plaza (heading to the East Coast) is smooth.

“Traffic is slow moving at Sedenak-Kulai, Johor due to the public returning to work after the Christmas holiday and taking advantage of the toll exemption provided by the government today.

“Traffic flow in the north and east continues to be smooth. It’s the same at the KL-Karak (KLK) Highway and East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1) and LP2, so far. Traffic flow is also reported to be smooth at the Bentong Toll Plaza,” according to the spokesman.

As for highways around the Klang Valley, traffic flow is also under control, thus far, with traffic also reported to be moving smoothly in both directions from Slim River to the Menora Tunnel in Perak as well as from Jitra, Kedah heading to Penang.

Meanwhile, the PLUS Traffic update on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account said traffic flow was smooth, although it was slow-moving in several locations due to accidents.

Among the accidents reported included one at Kilometre (KM) P5.4 of the ELITE highway northbound from Cyberjaya to the Putrajaya Toll Plaza, which caused the left lane to be obstructed, and another on the same highway at KM38.1 northbound from Nilai to Bandar Serenia. — Bernama

